More information on the Lidgerwood bus-train crash

First, these are newly released pictures of the bus on its side.

Troopers say the train was blowing its whistle, as required by law.

The driver of the bus is 69-year-old Michael Skroch. The Lidgerwood School District says he has been with them for years and is well-loved. They say he is very emotional about the crash.

18 kids – ranging from 6 to 14 were on the bus – and had to escape from it by using the back emergency exit.

We’ve also learned that another bus driver came to help them out. 5 went to the hospital.

One was airlifted with a broken collarbone and cuts. They say the bus captured the entire crash on its dashcam.

“We are working through all the different angles of it, we are reviewing video from the bus, taking witness statements, making sure the mechanics of the bus were working at the time,” said Capt. Bryan Niewind with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Troopers also say the train was going less than 10 miles per hour as it approached the crossing.