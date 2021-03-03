More North Dakotans eligible for COVID-19 shots as some health units move into the next phase of vaccination

More North Dakotans are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines as at least one district health unit moves into a broader vaccination category.

Right now, most of the state is in the Phase 1B category, which means, among other things, anyone 16 years of age and older with two underlying health risk conditions can get vaccinated.

Phase 1C includes anyone 16 years of age and older with at least one underlying health risk condition.

The North Dakota Department of Health has a list online that outlines the criteria people must meet to receive COVID-19 shots at different phases of vaccine distribution.

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit (UMDHU), which serves an area including the cities of Crosby, Stanley, Watford City and Williston, announced in a statement today that it is providing vaccinations for anyone in both the Phase 1B and Phase 1C groups.

This includes but is not limited to childcare and school workers, any individual with one or more high risk medical conditions and essential workers, along with anyone in the previous priority groups.

The health unit is able to move into the next phase based on the expected vaccine doses the health unit will soon be receiving.

UMDHU health officials note the doses available remain limited and will be given on a first come, first served basis.

You can register online for the vaccine at https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov/.

If you don’t have access to online registration, you can do so through the Williston Library and the Williston Senior Center.

Masks are required when you come in for a vaccination and you will have to stay at least 15 minutes after you’ve received a COVID-19 shot.

Meanwhile, the First District Health Unit, serving a region in the Minot area, is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for school personnel and childcare workers.

The vaccinations are done by appointment only. School personnel will receive instructions from their school administration for making appointments.

Childcare workers can make an appointment with their local First District Health Unit office.

You can find places near you in North Dakota offering COVID-19 vaccinations with the health department’s vaccine locator page.