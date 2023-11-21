BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — According to Sheriff Kelly Leben, more help is needed at the Burleigh County Jail, and not just in regards to people keeping an eye on the men and women locked up.

If you were to ask staffers about their day at the Burleigh County jail, most wouldn’t call it boring. On a given day, the county jail may book between a half dozen to a dozen men and women.

“I kind of refer to booking like the ER of the jail,” explained County Jail Nurse Supervisor Betty Schwartz, “because I never know what’s going to walk in, or when. We went from about 130 to 150 to about 270, 280.”

“When it comes to staffing, you don’t know how important employees are until they’re not there,” Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said.

Like many departments, Leben states that his office is constantly hiring. This idea includes not only deputies and jail workers, but nurses as well.

“We’ve never worked so hard to recruit applicants,” Leben stated, “and it’s a trend we’re seeing nationwide with law enforcement. We’re down one position, but there are four slotted positions in the budget, So that’s a 25% reduction in force when you’re down one,”

Nurses at the jail are tasked with caring for the inmates, but also treating detention workers who may be injured on the job. Right now, Sheriff Leben is asking Burleigh County for nurses who are both capable and flexible — and most importantly, those who can be hired on a part-time basis, an idea which he received from the staff.

“I think what we’re looking for is somebody with good people skills, good nursing skills, and some flexibility,” Schwartz stated, “but there are no overnight shifts for the nursing staff here. The latest they work Monday through Friday is until 10 o’clock at night, and then every third weekend. I’ve never had a situation where I haven’t felt safe.”

“They get a chance to, in some ways, do something they’ve probably never done in nursing,” Leben said.

Unfortunately, right now, head nurse Betty Schwartz says the bulk of her job includes helping arrivals at the jail clean up from drugs in their system, a trend which both she and Sheriff Leben say has grown to become a serious problem in Burleigh County.

“With the opioid use epidemic,” Schwartz noted, “we have a lot of withdrawals. We practice with a lot of autonomy, so we do a lot of triaging.”

The county jail is currently hiring detention officers. Leben says the county commission will meet again in two weeks to discuss his staffing request.