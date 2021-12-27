More options for Medicaid coming in 2022, including mental health and substance use disorders

Starting in January some new changes are coming for qualifying individuals enrolled in Medicaid with mental health conditions, substance use disorders, and/or brain injuries.

Because of a change made in the state legislature back in February to the Medicaid 1915(i) state plan, more services for treating behavioral health will be available.

The changes include more people being able to qualify for services and lowering the WHO Disability Assessment score from 50 to 25.

Also new is making it more convenient for patients to have mobile care options so they don’t have to travel when seeking help.

Some of the services offered include educational, employment, and housing support services.

“Whether they pick them up from their home, help them access things in the community they need, work on those skills that they need to maintain whether it be their housing or their employment or any of those kinds of things,” 1915(i) Administrator Monica Haugen said.

One of the new Medicaid goals is to fix gaps in the state behavioral health system.