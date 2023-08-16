BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Two more road closures have been announced in the capital city.

The first starts at 6:30 AM, Wednesday, Country West Road between Century Avenue and Clydesdale Drive will be closed to through traffic. A contractor will be in the area for reconstruction of the roadway.

The closure will be in place for approximately 6-weeks.

A detour will be in place.

Eastbound traffic will detour south on Tyler Parkway to Century Avenue, then east on Century Avenue. Westbound traffic will detour west on Century Avenue to Tyler Parkway, then north on Tyler Parkway to Country West Road.

The second starts at 9:00 AM, Wednesday, the intersection of 16th Street and Boulevard Avenue will have restricted movements. The contractor will be in the area repairing a water main valve.

The closure will be in place until late Thursday evening.

A detour will be in place. Northbound traffic on 16th street will be maintained. Southbound traffic on 16th Street will be detoured onto Porter Avenue to 15th Street and Boulevard Avenue back to 16th Street. Eastbound traffic on Boulevard Avenue will be maintained. Westbound Traffic on Boulevard Avenue will be detoured north on 16th Street to Porter Avenue to 15th Street and back to Boulevard Avenue.

Access for residents will be maintained. More information on road construction projects can be found here.