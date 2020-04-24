More snow fences needed in North Dakota

While we can’t yet be sure we’ve seen the last snow of the season, the North Dakota Department of Transportation is already looking to prepare for next season.

A Maintenance Operations Engineer says the state always is in need of more snow fences to keep snowdrifts off of our roads and to increase visibility in the winter.

Snow fences can be man-made fences, but in North Dakota, more often they are rows of planted trees. But the trees have to be a certain distance from the road, meaning the DOT has to work with landowners.

If you notice a stretch of road in the state that has trouble with snow drifts, call your local DOT.

“We will reimburse the landowners for crop rentals or some of those different types of costs. We pay for it all and we will reimburse the landowners. We’ll pay for the trees, we’ll pay for the fabric, we’ll work with the Forest Service and everybody else to get the proper trees planted,” explained NDDOT Maintenance Operations Engineer Brandon Beise.

Beise says lately, the DOT has had trouble getting interest, because generally, planting crops is more profitable. If you are interested in starting the process, contact your District DOT Engineer.