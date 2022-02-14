Educators say when children have less to worry about, the higher their chances of performing well in school and that’s the goal of the Essentials for Learning Initiative.

The Essentials For Learning initiative began as a class project for students at Minot State University in 2018. At the time, the goal was to provide hygiene items to schools in need.

Marketing and PR Specialist at First Western Bank and Trust Vince Azzarello said, “After they graduated the program kinda went dormant for a few years and First Western Bank and Trust decided to pick up the program and start it anew.”

After a two-year hiatus, the program returns with even bigger ambitions as they include six more schools and are now distributing more than just hygiene needs.

“When we received our first delivery last week, I was excited to see all the things that they were able to provide for the teachers here and for our kids. We received two cases of kleenex which were in high demand, some noise-canceling headphones for our classrooms, lots of snack items,” said Shannon Ostrom, dean of Students at Jim Hill Middle School.



Students also received some winter gear items and educators said it has been impactful to the teaching and learning process.

Counselor at Sunnyside Elementary School Katie Hanson said, “Having these basic essentials on hand just means less distraction and that, teachers can focus on what they do best which is teaching students. And we can get these basic needed items to students quicker without having to worry about somebody going

out to pick them up and with whose money.”

Managers of the initiative said they are in talks with other schools to provide for any outstanding needs that those schools may have.

The initiative also plans to deliver items to schools in Glenburn and Sawyer Public Schools.

