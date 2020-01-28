More than 100 accidents reported in Minot so far in 2020

More than 100 accidents have been reported in one North Dakota city, and some say they see that number rising.

According to a report from the Minot Police Department, there have been 104 accidents in the city since the beginning of the year.

“I’ve seen a lot of car accidents, seen a lot of people that are in a hurry and they think they can beat the light,” said Dawn Godejohn, manager of Pipe Dreams.

The manager of Pipe Dreams is talking about the intersection of 20th Ave SW and South Broadway, right across from her store.

“When you have a lot of traffic going to Walmart, you get a lot of traffic going back and forth. So when they are going east or west, there’s a problem,” added Godejohn.

City Engineers are always finding ways to help the flow of traffic and the safety of drivers, like a new roundabout that will be installed soon in a different part of town, but Godejohn said she doesn’t think that will solve things.

She added, “I don’t understand how it will solve a problem.”

With over a thousand intersections in the city of Minot and a population of close to 50,000, Godejohn said she makes sure to slow down and pay attention while behind the wheel.

“My husband the other night, he was flashing his lights at me and I didn’t even see him. I’m more interested in the cars and what they are doing instead of the drivers and who they are,” she said.

Other areas listed were 10th Street SW, the 1100 block of South Broadway and the intersection where Broadway and Burdick meets.