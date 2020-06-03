Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

More than 1,000 mourners remember slain Grand Forks officer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR-TV) — Law enforcement officers, state officials and residents have turned out to remember a fallen Grand Forks police officer.

Over 1,000 mourners said goodbye Tuesday to Officer Cody Holte at Ralph Engelstad Arena on the University of North Dakota campus.

Holte was 29 when he was killed in a shootout last week as he helped sheriff’s deputies who were serving eviction papers.

Gov. Doug Burgum was among those remembering Holte. Burgum talked about Holte’s service in the National Guard and how proud Holte and his wife, Amanda, were when they attended a UND hockey game with their son, Gunner, now 10 months old.

KVRR-TV reports Grand Forks Police Chief Mark Nelson described Holte as someone who had it right, from family and friends to dedication and service.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ward Co Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Facilities"

ND Golf Championship Early

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Golf Championship Early"

Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

In Loving Memory children's book

Thumbnail for the video titled "In Loving Memory children's book"

Pools Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pools Opening"

Motorcycle Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcycle Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2"

RHDV

Thumbnail for the video titled "RHDV"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20"

Robert One Minute 6-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-2"

New Salem Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Track & Field"

Troy Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troy Olson"

Peace in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace in Minot"

Canola Flea Beetle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Canola Flea Beetle"

Penny Sales Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Penny Sales Tax"

Fargo Cleaning Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Cleaning Up"

Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF"

Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Memorial Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Service"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge