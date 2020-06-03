More than 1,000 mourners remember slain Grand Forks officer

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR-TV) — Law enforcement officers, state officials and residents have turned out to remember a fallen Grand Forks police officer.

Over 1,000 mourners said goodbye Tuesday to Officer Cody Holte at Ralph Engelstad Arena on the University of North Dakota campus.

Holte was 29 when he was killed in a shootout last week as he helped sheriff’s deputies who were serving eviction papers.

Gov. Doug Burgum was among those remembering Holte. Burgum talked about Holte’s service in the National Guard and how proud Holte and his wife, Amanda, were when they attended a UND hockey game with their son, Gunner, now 10 months old.

KVRR-TV reports Grand Forks Police Chief Mark Nelson described Holte as someone who had it right, from family and friends to dedication and service.