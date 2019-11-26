More than 55 million traveling on Thanksgiving

According to AAA, more than 55 million travelers are making plans to kick off the holiday season with a trip of 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving.

This Thanksgiving will be the second-highest travel season since 2005. We spoke with one travel adviser to see where and how people are spending the holidays.

“We do a lot of trips for families that want to go away for Thanksgiving, Christmas,” said Nicki Head, travels advisor.

But how are they getting there? Close to 50 million are expected to drive to their destination, and close to 5 million will fly. Head said it all comes down to one thing.

“Cost factor is a big one and the distance,” said Head.

Gas prices have been up and down lately, but currently cheaper than this time last year. One woman we spoke to said when it comes to holiday travel, there’s only one way she prefers to go.

“We have three kids, so with a family of five it’s cheaper to drive,” said one woman visiting Minot.

And then there are some who prefer other travel methods.

“I didn’t know about the storm at the time but it’s always a possibility so that’s why I chose to fly,” adds another traveler.

And if you don’t want to go the traditional holiday route, Head said there are options for that as well.

“Very on trend right now is all-inclusive, which means like you’re going to a destination with the flights and your meals are all included,” said Head.

Right now, the top holiday destination for people looking to get away for the holiday is New York.

She said people still lean more toward the traditional holiday at home with family and over the past five years, people have still preferred to drive to their destination versus other ways of transportation.