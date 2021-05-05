More than 70,000 deer licenses available in North Dakota

More than 72,000 deer licenses are available to North Dakota hunters this year, the highest in several years.

According to Game and Fish, deer populations have been on the rise in recent years after the harsh winters of 2009 and 2010 took a toll.

However, a lack of moisture in the soil is a cause for concern leaving some deer malnourished.

Casey Anderson from North Dakota Game and Fish says they are conservative in issuing licenses, meaning they don’t want to drive down the deer population. He says last year there was an increase in sales for various hunting and fishing licenses, potentially due to shutdowns.

“[There are] numerous things that we look at to try to set deer licenses, whether it’s hunter surveys that we do, the surveys that we do ourselves,” said Anderson.

You can apply online through the Game and Fish’s website until June 2.