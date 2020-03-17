Breaking News
More than half of residents surveyed in Minot favor recycling program

The results are in and more than half the residents surveyed in Minot are in favor of curbside recycling.

A few months ago, Minot City Council members voted to move forward with the plan of a recycling program, but first, they wanted to hear from the public.

A survey was conducted via phone to Minot Sanitation customers. Results showed 65% of residents favored curbside recycling. We spoke with the assistant director of public works so he could break the numbers down.

“The survey came back favorable, I thought. When asked in general if the people that were surveyed, in general, if the people in Minot supported implementing a recycling program. About 65 percent of the people said they would support that,” said Jason Sorenson, Assistant Director of Public Works.

City council members asked that Sorenson put together a formal proposal on all the ins and outs of the program. We will continue to keep you updated as the plan moves forward

