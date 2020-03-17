More than half of residents surveyed in Minot favor recycling program

The results are in and more than half the residents surveyed in Minot are in favor of curbside recycling.

A few months ago, Minot City Council members voted to move forward with the plan of a recycling program, but first, they wanted to hear from the public.

A survey was conducted via phone to Minot Sanitation customers. Results showed 65% of residents favored curbside recycling. We spoke with the assistant director of public works so he could break the numbers down.

“The survey came back favorable, I thought. When asked in general if the people that were surveyed, in general, if the people in Minot supported implementing a recycling program. About 65 percent of the people said they would support that,” said Jason Sorenson, Assistant Director of Public Works.

City council members asked that Sorenson put together a formal proposal on all the ins and outs of the program. We will continue to keep you updated as the plan moves forward