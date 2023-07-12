BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Water is a resource that we sometimes take for granted. But there are many in our state working to raise awareness about just how important water is — especially our “big muddy” Missouri River.

“The Missouri River is the number one source of water in the state of North Dakota,” said State Water Commission member, James Odermann, “and it’s especially imperative that we make sure that we stake our claim to the water so that we can use it for the quality of life and the quality of place in the state.”

To show how important water is, the North Dakota Water Education Foundation directed a tour of the Missouri River on Wednesday. The tour, called “More than the Big Muddy,” consists of visits to major water usage sites along the river — including the Mandan water intake facility, Harmon Lake, and the Smith Grove conservation area.

“We’re trying to educate the people of North Dakota on what we have in the Missouri River,” Morton County Water Resource District and Missouri River Joint Water Board Director, Wade Bachmeier said, “and more importantly, what we have to lose. We’re trying to get people to advocate for North Dakota’s beneficial use of the Missouri River, and then most importantly, engage people in the use and the importance of the Missouri River in the state of North Dakota.”

The tour ended on the “big muddy” itself, with a presentation at the new Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge and a ride on the Lewis and Clark riverboat. Leaders say that people from all walks of life attended the tour, showing genuine interest in the history of the area and everything that encompasses it.

If you’d like to sign up for a tour of the Missouri River or learn more about what the North Dakota Water Education Foundation does, click here.