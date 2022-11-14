BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — Snow is still being cleared from last week’s storm, and over the weekend in Burleigh County, there were several cars that had gotten stuck.

And some had even run off the road.

One sergeant for the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says a lot of vehicles have been abandoned on the roads.

And the interstate was a common place for car wrecks.

The Sheriff’s Department wants drivers to remain careful, because the department expects to see more car crashes soon, because of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

“There’s gonna be a lot more traffic. There’s gonna be a lot of college kids that are home to spend time with the family. That’s going to make the crashes increase, I would foresee. Only because there’s more people. and when you get younger age people out on the roads, there’s a lot of inexperience when it comes to driving especially in this type of weather,” said Sergeant Jared Lemieux, who works Patrol for the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

He says the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department often partners with the North Dakota Highway Patrol to keep the roads safe.