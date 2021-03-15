Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

More Ward County residents are fully vaccinated

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, a health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola”, The Cloud, in Rome. Irish health officials have recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway. Dr. Ronan Glynn, Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, said Sunday, March 14 the recommendation was made after Norway’s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)

More than 70 percent of the 75 and older age group in Ward County is now fully vaccinated.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting in Minot, Lisa Clute from First District Health Unit gave an update to council members.

She says the age group that includes those 65-74 is just under 63 percent vaccinated.

She adds they’re still struggling to get a steady stream of vaccines in.

“We truly hoped that by this time, we would have a definite allocation coming up and that we would receive that allocation weekly. Last week, we were told on Thursday one thing, and on Friday, we were told another thing,” Clute said.

Right now, anyone who is employed can get a vaccine at First District Health Unit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Broadway Circle Update

Standing Rock COVID Anniversary

Monday, March 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jeff Heintz

Marijuana Bill

Rural Drought

Teen Mental Health

Police search for stabbing suspect

Wild Boars

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/15

A cool & cloudy start to the last week of calendar winter

NDC MAR 15

Plays of the Week

Class A Basketball

Daylight Saving debate

Bismarck's metro status may be at risk

NAHL Hockey

Class A State Basketball

Heavy police presence in Mandan

Broadband benefit program

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News