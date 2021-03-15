More Ward County residents are fully vaccinated

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, a health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola”, The Cloud, in Rome. Irish health officials have recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway. Dr. Ronan Glynn, Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, said Sunday, March 14 the recommendation was made after Norway’s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)

More than 70 percent of the 75 and older age group in Ward County is now fully vaccinated.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting in Minot, Lisa Clute from First District Health Unit gave an update to council members.

She says the age group that includes those 65-74 is just under 63 percent vaccinated.

She adds they’re still struggling to get a steady stream of vaccines in.

“We truly hoped that by this time, we would have a definite allocation coming up and that we would receive that allocation weekly. Last week, we were told on Thursday one thing, and on Friday, we were told another thing,” Clute said.

Right now, anyone who is employed can get a vaccine at First District Health Unit.