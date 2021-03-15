More Ward County residents are fully vaccinated

More than 70 percent of the 75 and older age group in Ward County is now fully vaccinated.
At Monday night’s City Council meeting in Minot, Lisa Clute from First District Health Unit gave an update to council members.
She says the age group that includes those 65-74 is just under 63 percent vaccinated.
She adds they’re still struggling to get a steady stream of vaccines in.
“We truly hoped that by this time, we would have a definite allocation coming up and that we would receive that allocation weekly. Last week, we were told on Thursday one thing, and on Friday, we were told another thing,” Clute said.
Right now, anyone who is employed can get a vaccine at First District Health Unit.