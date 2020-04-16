Morgan’s Detailing in Minot Offering Reduced Prices to COVID-19 Frontline Workers

Morgan’s Detailing in Minot’s owner stated he’d be cutting his prices down for all medical staff, first responders and all else who are battling the frontline to bring our community back to its normal shape.

The autoshop professionalizes in vehicle detailing and cleanings.

“We try to help people out as much as we can because we know everybody is having trouble in the times and all that,” Zoda Morgan, owner of Morgan’s Detailing said.

Morgan asks that you schedule an appointment before just appearing at the garage.