Moritz Sport & Marine under new ownership

Moritz Sport & Marine will be under new ownership by 2020, but you’re not going to notice much of a change, according to Eric Moritz.

He said the Moritz family approached Bob Kupper and Chris Schneider of Bismarck Motor Company to join in purchasing the store.

He said they are looking forward to growing the businesses.

All employees will remain and the store will keep its name and location.

Eric and Tim Moritz will still be there as co-owners. Eric said they will work alongside the dealership and adapt some of the processes that will help improve sales, service and operational standards.

He also said they couldn’t be more excited about the change.

There is no change of ownership in Southport or Marina Bay, owned by the Moritz Family.