Morning local news recap: 4/16/21

Here is a summary of some local and area news stories you might has missed in the last 24 hours:

Violent crimes continue years-long upward trend across North Dakota: Across the state, law enforcement is reporting an increase in shootings. Those at the helm of western North Dakota’s largest agencies say this has been an upward trend for a few years now.

North Dakota Law Enforcement Training Academy upgrades simulate real-life scenarios: The simulator at North Dakota’s Law Enforcement Training Academy is the newest technology to prepare the state’s soon-to-be law enforcement officers for a career with no room for error. The interactive training puts them in stressful, real-life scenarios, to develop de-escalation skills, decision-making and threat assessment — plus a chance to practice one of the most important parts of the job.

Minot Air Force Base looking for community members to “Adopt an Airman”: Our military members make great sacrifices to protect our freedom. For many of them, that involves them being stationed far away from home at just 18 years old. To help them adjust, the Minot Air Force Base has officially launched its “Adopt an Airman” program. Local families are matched with an airman based on similar interests and it gives them the opportunity to make connections and experience all that Minot and North Dakota have to offer.

Ministry on the Margins helping tackle COVID-19 vaccine needs in homeless population: One local organization is doing what it can to ensure those in the homeless community don’t fall through the cracks when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Ministry on the Margins in Bismarck has been working since day one to ensure people understand the importance of mitigation. Director Sister Kathleen Atkinson says the education began with masks and supplying those to people who needed one. Now it’s vaccines, educating and showing people who typically do not have access to adequate healthcare that it’s available right now.

Sports: College Hockey: UMary, Williston State, and Dakota College at Bottineau men win to open national tournament, Minot State women fall: Thursday marked the beginning of six straight days of national tournament hockey in North Dakota. The ACHA women’s division I tournament is taking place in Minot, while the ACHA men’s division II tournament takes place in Bismarck/Mandan until Tuesday.

Sports: Soccer: Minot runs past Legacy, Bismarck edges out Century, Mandan shuts out Jamestown: Soccer returned after a weather-riddled week that postponed many games around the state, where all the WDA action played out in Bismarck and Mandan.