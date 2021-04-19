Morning local news recap: April 19

Here is a summary of some local and area news stories you might has missed in the last 24 hours:

Minot boy is first para shooter to head to Rifle Junior Olympics in May: 14-year-old Wyatt Rollman, diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of 5, is making history. In less than a month, he’ll be at the Rifle Junior Olympics. [Click here for the full story]

Dunseith girl pronounced dead after hit and run: A driver of a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero fled the scene of an accident Saturday evening after hitting a 7-year-old girl who was crossing US Highway 281 in Dunseith. The girl later died of her injuries at the hospital. [Click here for the full story]

Rain, snow, and 60s — all it the same week. For Monday and Tuesday, there’s a chain of rain of snow showers with highs only in the 30s. Then, later in the week, we’re sunny and in the 60s. That’s North Dakota weather. [Click here for the full forecast]

Sports: Hockey: Minot State women fall in Frozen four, Beavers’ men’s team punches its ticket to semifinals. [Click here for the full story]

Sports: College: Minot State softball wins, UMary and BSC swept at home; Mystics baseball splits with Dawson. [Click here for the full story]