MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Mortiz Sport and Marine is going to donate $150,000 towards the new Dale Pahlke Arena at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds on Wednesday.

According to a news release, the new arena is going to be a state-of-the-art facility that will host rodeo events, concerts, and other community gatherings, it’s also going to be the home of the 144th Mandan Rodeo that comes in July.

“We chose to make this donation for the rodeo community and the city of Mandan as a way to give back to the community that we have been a part of for over 25 years,” said Tracy Meschke, the brand marketing manager at Moritz Sport and Marine.

“We really appreciate the community for stepping up to support this project. We feel it’s a great opportunity for the region,” said Dale Pahlke, the president and CEO of Dakota Community Bank & Trust. “This arena project furthers our commitment to ranching and the western way of life.”

The arena is scheduled to be completed in May and will provide the city of Mandan with a permanent home for rodeo events.

“The new arena is ultimately for the Bismarck-Mandan area and we are super lucky to have local businesses who will support this investment into the city of Mandan,” said Heather Jacobson-Bauer, the president of the Mandan Rodeo Days Committee.

The presentation of the check will take place at Mortiz Sport and Marine in Mandan at 9:30 a.m.

“It’s been more than 30 years since Mandan had its very own rodeo arena and because of the generosity of this community, they finally have it back. We are looking forward to creating many new memories for the history books,” said Jason Mittlestadt, the past president of the volunteer Mandan Rodeo Days committee and one of the leaders of the project.

The Mandan Rodeo is part of the “big loop” that lets cowboys go from rodeo to rodeo winning money in “Cowboy Christmas” around the Fourth of July.

As the largest rodeo in the state and one of the oldest in the country, the Mandan Rodeo expects up to 9,000 people to attend during the 2023 season, which would be an event record.