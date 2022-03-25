It’s time to get your boats and fishing rods ready as warmer weather calls for warm-weather activities.

The boat ramps in Morton County are open.

All three Missouri River ramps opened just this week.

Those are Graner Bottoms, Little Heart Bottoms and Fort Rice Recreation Area.

Morton County Parks Director Tim Nilson says the river is now ice-free, but he cautions debris is still coming down the river, and that has delayed putting in the docks.

Although the boat docks are not yet placed, Nilson says he’s excited to get the season going for the public.

“I’m anticipating putting the docks in early next week,” said Nilson. “It’s what we’re here for, it’s what we thrive for. It’s what we work for. This time of year guys fish, they’re crazy about it, they love it. They wanna get out,” said Nilson.