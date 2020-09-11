Morton County Commission says no to a public mask mandate

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota county that is among the COVID-19 hot spots in the state has voted unanimously against creating a public mask mandate.

Nearly a dozen people spoke out against the idea at the Morton County Commission meeting on Thursday.

Morton and Burleigh counties include the Bismarck metropolitan area and have taken over as the state’s hot spot for the virus in the past several weeks.

Gov. Doug Burgum in July announced a task force for the counties to address the spike in coronavirus cases in the region.

The panel last week requested that local governments enact mask mandates.