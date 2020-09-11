Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Morton County Commission says no to a public mask mandate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota county that is among the COVID-19 hot spots in the state has voted unanimously against creating a public mask mandate.

Nearly a dozen people spoke out against the idea at the Morton County Commission meeting on Thursday.

Morton and Burleigh counties include the Bismarck metropolitan area and have taken over as the state’s hot spot for the virus in the past several weeks.

Gov. Doug Burgum in July announced a task force for the counties to address the spike in coronavirus cases in the region.

The panel last week requested that local governments enact mask mandates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

We're not in the peak of hurricane season

Amber's Friday Morning OneMinuteForecast 9/11

Friday's Forecast: Increasing a few clouds with small shower chances

FURRY FRIDAY 9-11

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Soccer

WDA Boy's Tennis

Williston Approves Drone Program

Dickinson Boy's Soccer

Thursday, September 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Volunteers Needed

COVID-19 Dashboard

Donation Drive

Halls Apartments Donation

New Program

Jurassic World

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/10

Thursday's Forecast: sunny & warmer

NDC SEP10

More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss