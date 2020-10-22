Morton County COVID-19 testing site preparing for cold weather

One testing site now has a new addition to help push through the colder days.

Custer Health is teaming up with Ahern Rentals in Mandan to provide testing staff with two command trailers.

The trailers are heated in order to keep testers warm and to store testing supplies until their indoor location is ready.

Plus with the cold weather already here, it’s got an extra added benefit.

“A lot of it is just to keep staff warm because we don’t know from week to week what the weather is going to do. As we know, we live in North Dakota, the weather could change very quickly. So a lot of it is to keep staff warm and also to keep testing kits warm so we don’t jeopardize the integrity of the tests,” explained Jennifer Pelster, a registered nurse for Custer Health.

The testing team plans to move to their indoor location at the Mandan Union Cemetery sometime in mid-November.