Morton County enacts mask requirement for anyone on county property, effective Nov. 9

Morton County has enacted a mask requirement for anyone on any county property, including the courthouse, sheriff’s office, highway department and county road maintenance shops.

The requirement takes effect at noon Monday, November 9.

Morton County staff will be required to wear masks while using public areas, interacting with the public and in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained. 

Exemptions to the mask policy include children two years of age and younger, and those with a qualified medical exemption.

Morton County is encouraging people to conduct their business with the county via phone, email or through the county website. They can also utilize a dropbox on the front lawn of the courthouse to submit paperwork or payments.

If you have questions or problems complying with the procedures, you’re asked to contact the Morton County Human Resources Director.

The mask mandate can be viewed in its entirety at the Morton County website here.

