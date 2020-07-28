Morton County Fair looks different this year due to the pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Morton County fair is taking place this week but due to COVID-19 restrictions, like most events, it looks a little different this year.

The Morton County fair typically brings in a few thousand people, but this year, organizers say they’re only expecting up to 1,200. Part of the restrictions includes no live music or beer gardens. Organizers say they’re focusing more on the 4H participants who are able to take part in livestock shows.

“It’s a lot different. The fair will be a lot quieter than it usually is but again we’re really just trying to have an event where youth in our community can really showcase the things that they love to do,” said Karla Meikle, 4H Extension Agent.

The livestock shows will be live streamed. For the information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Mandan Flickertails

Smile Makeover

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/28

NDC JULY 28

Betsy Hamkens

Tuesday's Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warm

Summer Baseball

No Bonus

Job Search

Increase in Budget

Internet for Students

Minot Vistas

Monday, July 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Harmful Algae

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/27

YHF

Back on Land

Project Hope

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/27

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss