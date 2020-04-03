Morton County goes virtual for public meetings attendance and participation

Morton County is now offering a virtual option through GoToMeeting for public attendance and participation at county commission and other board meetings until further notice.

The virtual meetings adhere to recommendations of public health officials to minimize public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic and to protect the health and well-being of the community, elected officials and staff.

The first meeting to use the virtual method will be the county commission meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.

How do you participate? To access the meeting as a live video stream, go to: https://www.gotomeet.me/MortonCounty.

To listen to the meeting live, use your phone and dial the number +1 (669) 224-3412, and then enter the access code 370-200-173.

GoToMeeting can be used either through your web browser or through an app you can download from https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/370200173.

Additionally, Morton County Commission meetings are recorded and played at various dates and times on Government Access, cable channel 2, which is available in the Bismarck Mandan area. All past meetings are available to view online at any time on www.freetv.org.

For instructions on how to participate in future commission and board meetings, go to the Morton County website.