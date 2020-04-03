Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Morton County goes virtual for public meetings attendance and participation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Morton County is now offering a virtual option through GoToMeeting for public attendance and participation at county commission and other board meetings until further notice.

The virtual meetings adhere to recommendations of public health officials to minimize public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic and to protect the health and well-being of the community, elected officials and staff.

The first meeting to use the virtual method will be the county commission meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.

How do you participate? To access the meeting as a live video stream, go to: https://www.gotomeet.me/MortonCounty.

To listen to the meeting live, use your phone and dial the number +1 (669) 224-3412, and then enter the access code 370-200-173.

GoToMeeting can be used either through your web browser or through an app you can download from https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/370200173.

Additionally, Morton County Commission meetings are recorded and played at various dates and times on Government Access, cable channel 2, which is available in the Bismarck Mandan area. All past meetings are available to view online at any time on www.freetv.org.

For instructions on how to participate in future commission and board meetings, go to the Morton County website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3"

A weekend warm up is ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A weekend warm up is ahead"

COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Delivering Meals North Dakota Style

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delivering Meals North Dakota Style"

Communicating with NASA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communicating with NASA"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Corornavirus Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corornavirus Scams"

Election PAckets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election PAckets"

Prairie Sky Breads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prairie Sky Breads"

Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Truck Drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck Drivers"

Essential Truckers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Essential Truckers"

Summer Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Olympics"

Less Pollution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Less Pollution"

Bed Bugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bed Bugs"

Garrison Public Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Public Schools"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Bis Downtowners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bis Downtowners"

Tiger King Donut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiger King Donut"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge