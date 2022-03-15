Annual load restrictions on all paved county roadways in Morton County go into effect March 18.

The county also announced any restrictions on gravel roads will be put into effect as needed.

Essentially, all paved Morton County roads will have a 6-ton per axle, 80,000-pound maximum restriction except for except for a handful of roads.

The maximum weight in county subdivisions is 65,000 pounds.

Restrictions are enforced by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

A map showing all the restrictions in Morton County is available at www.mortonnd.org/maps.