Morton County moved to yellow risk level; Mandan Public Schools not altering instructional model

Eight counties’ risk levels were moved to yellow from green during Gov. Doug Burgum’s Thursday press briefing, including Morton County.

Although the county risk level was moved, Mandan Public Schools will not change their instructional model at this time, according to Jessica Petrick, the Community Relations Coordinator.

MPS will continue using a full-day, in-person instruction model for K-5, hybrid schedules for the Middle and High School and the option of the Mandan Virtual Academy.

In a press release, Petrick said families should continue to send their children to school as they have
been. Personal protection measures, including the requirement of adults and students to wear masks on school property when social distancing is not available, will remain in place.

Williams, Stark, Burleigh, McLean, Grand Forks, Barnes and Benson were also moved back to the yellow risk level.

Below is the new risk level chart for the state:

