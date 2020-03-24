Morton County offers virtual option for public meetings attendance and participation

Coronavirus
Morton County will offer a virtual option for public attendance and participation at County Commission and other board meetings until further notice to keep within recommendations of minimizing public gatherings due to COVID-19.

The County Commission meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.

The agenda for the Commission meeting can be found here:

https://www.mortonnd.org/vertical/Sites/%7B90CBB59C-38EA-4D41-861A-81C9DEBD6022%7D/uploads/3.March_24_2020_Comm_Agenda.pdf

To join the meeting, the public has two options:

1.       View streaming video with audio capabilities: (requires an internet-connected computer or cell phone)

From internet-connected computer, follow this link: https://zoom.us/j/9551067866

From an internet-connected mobile phone, download ZOOM Cloud Meetings app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and enter Meeting ID: 955 106 7866. There is no need to register, you can simply join the meeting.

2.       Join the audio-only meeting:

You may dial (312) 626-6799 and enter Meeting ID: 955 106 7866

Additionally, Morton County Commission meetings are recorded and played at various dates and times on Government Access, cable channel 2, which is available in the Bismarck Mandan area. All past meetings are available to view online at any time on www.freetv.org.

