Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Morton County offices to begin reopening Wednesday

The Morton County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center (LEC) will reopen to the public in a phased approach starting Wednesday.

The buildings have been closed to the public since March 18, and people were encouraged to conduct business online, by telephone or by appointment only as circumstances warranted.

Now, three months later, the LEC will reopen Wednesday, June 17 and the Courthouse will reopen on Monday, June 22.

As each building reopens, the public is encouraged to follow the ND Smart Restart recommendations:

  • Avoid entering the facility if they have a cough or fever.
  • Maintain a minimum six-foot distance from one another.
  • Wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Limit unnecessary contact such as shaking hands.

When entering the courthouse, people will be screened for symptoms which may include a temperature check. Hand sanitizer dispensers are available near the entrance of each facility and floors are marked to encourage physical distancing. Plexiglass is being installed at the entrance of the courthouse to protect the public and staff during the screening process.

Since courtrooms have limited capacity, District Court hearings will remain restricted to those individuals involved in the hearing. The public can access audio of the hearings by dialing (701) 328-7950 and entering Code 639256. Further help is available from the Clerk of Court’s office.

