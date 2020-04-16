Morton County outlines instructions for Vote-By-Mail 2020 elections

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Morton County officials Thursday morning outlined how it intends to handle the unprecedented vote-by-mail process for county residents in the upcoming June 9 election.

On March 24, the Morton County Commission passed a resolution to administer the election through a vote-by-mail process but to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means Morton County will not have any in-person polling sites for early voting or on election day.

Today, county officials explained all eligible voters will be receiving an application in the mail from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office. “If you do not receive an application by April 30, 2020, please contact the Morton County Auditor’s office,” county officials explained in a statement.

When completing the application, you can select in what election or elections you wish to vote by mail for 2020. If you would like to receive a ballot for the General Election in November, or any special or school elections, you can select those options. The application is only in effect for the calendar year 2020.

Upon receipt of the completed application, the county auditor’s office will mail a ballot to the voter along with a “secrecy sleeve” and a return envelope with instructions for completing and returning the ballot.

An “Express Vote” assistive voting device will be available in the Morton County Courthouse for voters needing assistance. Call the auditor’s office at 701-667-3300 to make an appointment, if needed.

If you have any questions or concerns about this process, contact the Morton County Auditor’s Office at 701-667-3300.