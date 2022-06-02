On a nice North Dakota day, there’s nothing more enjoyable about the outdoors than partaking in a nice swim at Harmon Lake or setting up camp at Graner Park.

“We have one park that is especially underutilized and that would be Fish Creek. That’s a little way out in the country and it’s just drop-dead gorgeous,” Morton County Parks Director Tim Nilsen said.

This is why Nilsen is taking a different approach to get locals and even those passing by to stop in the areas. Morton County began sharing online videos of campgrounds, nature trails, and playgrounds as a way for families to get informed and enjoy this summer’s nice weather.

“Our park board is looking to just enhance our programs and get people out there to see what we got and what we have to offer,” Nilsen said.

Out of the 15 destinations, each has some intriguing amenities.

“Our improvements are coming along, we’ve got playgrounds, fish cleaning stations, shelters, toilets, all of those stuff needs upkeeping,” Nilsen said.

Nilsen says the plan is to attract at least 150 to 200 people daily. He says this helps with bringing in revenue which contributes to the upkeep of the parks.

“We figure we should spend 120,000 to 130,000 each year on park revenue and the last year; we’ve exceeded that,” Nilsen said.

