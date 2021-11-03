Morton County releases guide for residents to prepare for severe winter weather

The Morton County Office of Emergency Management has released its 2021 Severe Winter Weather Preparedness Guide to help residents prepare and stay safe in response to winter weather conditions.

The 28-page guide was developed and is being distributed this week as part of Severe Winter Weather Awareness Week in North Dakota, November 1 through 5.

The guide offers information and tips on everything from surviving winter storms, preparing your vehicles and home for winter weather, developing a plan for when disaster strikes, what to do when the power goes out, what to do if you’re caught out in a storm and more.

On average, North Dakota experiences three to four severe winter storms each year, according to Morton County data. These storms are normally accompanied by strong winds, creating blizzard conditions with blinding, wind-driven snow, severe drifting, dangerous wind chill and heavy accumulations of ice and/or heavy snow.

The information contained in the Morton County Severe Winter Weather Guide is a compilation of public safety information published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the American Red Cross and the National Weather Service.

You can download and print the guide from the Morton County website at https://www.mortonnd.org/winterweather.