Morton County Sheriff seeks public’s help in sign vandalism near Solen

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help from the public regarding the vandalism of several county road and traffic signs near Solen earlier this week.

On September 30, road crews discovered about 15 signs at intersections along a 6-mile stretch north of Solen that had been run over or stolen.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to report any suspicious activity they may have noticed earlier this week in that area, or any vehicles in their neighborhoods with damage or paint transfer that could indicate their involvement in the vandalism.

The signs cost taxpayers roughly $200 to $250 per sign to replace.

“Damaging or stealing these signs is unlawful, expensive and dangerous,” says Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier. “It causes a significant risk for motorists relying on those signs.”

Criminal mischief and theft are Class B Misdemeanors with a fine of $500 and up to 30 days in jail.