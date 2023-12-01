MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Zack Aguon has been serving his community with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office for the past nine years and was a member of the West Dakota S.W.A.T. team.

It’s not just the bad guys he’s fighting, Aguon is currently battling stage 2 Hotchkin’s Lymphoma.

And right now, his fellow sheriff’s deputies are reminding him he’s not alone.

“We’re having a benefit for one of our deputies, Zack Aguon. He has stage 2 Hotchkins Lymphoma. He’s been fighting this for the past eight months. He went through chemo for the past eight months and has had his diagnosis for over a year. He just recently had a visit in Fargo and he’s a candidate for a bone marrow transplant. He’s looking to a long haul for therapy to get rid of this Lymphoma,” said Deputy Jon Moll with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office has come together to put on a benefit with sponsors and all members of the community.

“So we are having a benefit on Sunday at the Eagles Club up in North Mandan. Some of the stuff here is some of the stuff we will have for the silent auction. We have a penny raffle auction and a silent auction. And we also have a gun raffle that we will be doing in two weeks, December 16th,” Deputy Moll said.

The benefit will begin with a free-will donation chili meal, which begins at 11 a.m. Auctions will continue throughout the day until 4 p.m.

“We do wanna stress that we are really thankful for the community’s support. You know, there’s a ton of items here. I think we are over 150 right now. We’re expecting a whole lot more of bake sale items, all sorts of good Christmas goodies coming up. The community has really stepped up and supported us, and that’s really important. Cancer really sucks. It’s hard for people. Lymphoma is really weird, it’s rare. And Hotchkin’s Lymphoma is even more weird and even more rare. It’s a struggle for the family,” explained Deputy Moll.

Funds for the benefit will go directly to the family, who lies at the heart of the city of Mandan.

A bank account has also been set up for the family at Gate City Bank.

If you would like to donate items for the bake sale or silent auction, they can be brought to Morton County Sheriff’s Office located at 205 1st Ave Northwest in Mandan.