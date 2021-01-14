Morton County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam making rounds.

In a Facebook post, police say they’ve had a report of a male caller, targeting the elderly, identifying himself as their grandson.

The caller says he was in a car accident “last night,” and that they “were the only ones he knew who would help him.”

The caller was crying and made an emotional plea.

Police say this is a scam, and to beware of similar phone calls.

They said to contact local law enforcement if you’re concerned about the validity of a call.

