MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A crash between a BNSF Locomotive Train and a 2007 Bombardier ATV around 10:30 a.m., Thursday resulted in serious injuries for one person.

The BNSF locomotive train, with 70 cars mixed with freight and empty cars, was traveling south on a BNSF railway at approximately 25 mph while a Bombardier ATV was traveling east on a gravel roadway along a private field.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the ATV proceeded to cross the railroad tracks at a marked crossing and was struck by the locomotive.

The driver of the ATV, a 32-year-old Bismarck man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital.

The train engineer, a 61-year-old Bismarck man, and the conductor, a 55-year-old man, also from Bismarck, were not injured.