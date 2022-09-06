MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — It may have been overdue, but leaders at the Morton-Mandan Public Library are finally able to show off the remodeled building.

Last week, the library along Main Street reopened to families for the first time in almost a year. The library, along with Dykshoorn Park, underwent around $6 million worth of renovations. The library added new shelving, furniture, a game table for teens and a Lego wall.

“We’ve really tried to create a space that feels like a home away from home. That we’re not just a depository for books. We’re not just like a shopping mall where you find what you need and get out,” the library’s community engagement assistant Michaela Schaff said. “We want to be a place where people can come and experience community and just enjoy their time.”

The project was paid for with a $3 million donation from Energy Transfer, along with funding from the Mandan Visitors Fund.

The library is now open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.