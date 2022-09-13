BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The $5.8 million renovation of both the Morton Mandan Public Library and Dykshoorn Park has finally been completed, and the city will be celebrating next week.

The original project was made possible thanks to a $3 million donation from Energy Transfer, as well as smaller donations from the Mandan Visitor’s Fund and Mandan Supplemental Environmental Project Trust. Initial construction began in the fall of 2020, and the library officially reopened to the public on August 29. The improved Dykshoorn Park was home to many summer events this year as well.

The main expansion to the library is an 8000-square-foot addition, featuring a new entrance, public meeting room, public restrooms, and a garage for the library’s bookmobile. The existing library building also received upgrades, including wall, floor, and ceiling finishes, as well as electrical and HVAC upgrades.

Some of the improvements to Dykshoorn Park include another main entrance off Fourth Avenue NW, permanent decorative fencing, shade sails, lighting elements, fire pits, walking paths, and more.

To celebrate the project’s completion, the city of Mandan will be hosting a ribbon cutting and social event on Tuesday, September 20, from 4:30-7 p.m. at 609 West Main Street in Mandan. During the event, Mayor Tim Helbling will welcome special guests from Energy Transfer for the official ribbon cutting, followed by a public celebration. Parking for the event will be available in the library parking lot, and along the south side of Main Street.

More information about the renovation project is available on the City of Mandan’s website.