For the past six months, the Morton Mandan Public Library has been closed to the public for construction — but that hasn’t kept people from reading books and using its other library services.

For example, on Tuesdays and Thursdays people can pick up books curbside from 3 to 6 p.m. On Saturdays, the bookmobile will be in the parking lot for people to visit.

The bookmobile is also making its regular monthly stops.

All these efforts will continue and perhaps expand over the next few months as construction reaches its endpoint.

“We’re not able to be open to the public right now…most of our books are in boxes and we’re waiting for new furniture and shelving. Curbside is a way for us to still get books in the hands of patrons, especially those who it’s inconvenient or difficult to get over to the Bismarck library,” said Youth Services Assistant Michaela Schaff.

The library’s square footage will increase to 21,000 feet with the 8,000 square foot expansion scheduled to be complete in July.