MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) —The Friends of the Morton Mandan Public Library is going to have a Book Sale and Pet Supply Donation Drive.

According to a news release, the event is taking place on Saturday, April 29 in honor of National Library Week.

All the proceeds from the book sale will go to help the Friends’ mission. They are currently fundraising to help buy a new library outreach vehicle and to update the website.

“In January of this year, the library implemented a new calendar system specifically built with libraries in mind. It has been a real game changer,” and Community Engagement Assistant, Michaela Schaff. “It really opened our eyes to how much a website platform intentionally designed for library use could improve the public’s experience accessing and utilizing our many digital resources. Funding raised by the Friends would go a long way towards making that happen.”

The book sale will be in the library community room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29. Book donations and pet supplies will be accepted at the bookmobile garage from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a limit of two boxes per vehicle.

This is a list of pet supplies that will be accepted:

Wet dog food

Cat treats

Dry cat food

Dry puppy food

New or gently used pet supplies Leashes Toys Litter boxes



The Crown Butte Wrangles 4-H club is going to be there to manage the pet supply donation driver, all donations will be given out to local shelters.

A coupon for a free book from the book sale will be given out to anyone who donates.