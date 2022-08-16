MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Morton Mandan Public Library is ready to reopen its doors after its renovation and construction project.

At long last, the library will open on Monday, August 29 at 10 a.m. and will restart most services such as public computer use, public printing, checking out items, passport and notary services, and more, according to a news release.

Hours will be Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library will remain closed on Sunday.

These hours are expected to expand as the year progresses, and as staff and patrons get used to being open in a brand-new space.

“With our new shelving and new layout, it really feels like this will be a brand-new library, and almost like we have new jobs,” said Community Engagement Assistant Michaela Schaff. “It’s going to take some time to get used to the day-to-day flow.”

The library construction project has been underway since October of 2020 and included a renovation of the existing building’s interior, as well as an approximately 8,000 sq. ft. addition with new staff offices, a garage for the bookmobile, and a large public meeting room.

The majority of the library’s 36,400 item collection has been boxed up for the entirety of the project.

Staff managed to keep the library open in a limited capacity for as long as possible, but the doors have been closed entirely since November of 2021.

“We are absolutely thrilled to finally reopen our doors and welcome our community back,” said Library Director Barb Sandstrom. “We hope that everyone will come to see us as their ‘home away from home.'”