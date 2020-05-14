Mo’s Snow Shack in Bismarck is Back

Warmer weather must be on the way… because Mo’s Snow Shack is back.

It’s a family run business that has 30 different flavors of shaved ice which is different than the normal ice that snow cones usually have.

It’s been around the Bismarck/Mandan area for seven years now and has become a staple for summertime fun. The owner says it’s just what we need to get back to normal.

“We’re so excited because we feel like Mo’s is that fun good summer vibe that everybody’s looking for. We’ve all kind of been locked in our houses and it’s just kind of that sense of normalcy and fun that we want to get back to,” said Joslyn Thueson, Owner of Mo’s Snow Shack.

Mo’s Snow Shack say they are following CDC guidelines using safe social distancing at both locations.

Mo’s is located at 625 S Washington St.

