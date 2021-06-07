Mosaic in the making: Community asked to submit photos, stories of 2011 flood, recovery

A mosaic mural is in the making commemorating 10 years of resiliency and recovery in the Mouse River Basin after the 2011 flood event.

All community members are invited to submit photos and stories of flood recovery and community to be included in the “Resilient Together” Community Mosaic.

The “Resilient Together” mosaic mural will be built online. Photos and stories can be submitted at mouseriveranniversary.com until June 14th.

Community members will then have the opportunity to help assemble the mosaic at “Thursdays Downtown” on June 24th and at the “Resilient Together” event at Oak Park on June 26th.