Mosquito aerial spraying set for July 14 for Minot area

Mosquito aerial spraying for the Minot area is set for Tuesday night between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., according to Minot Air Force Base.

The city says a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency registered pesticide will be used. The active ingredient in the spray is Naled, which “poses minimal risk to the general population, pets and wildlife when applied in this method.”

Though Naled is toxic to insects, including honeybees. The city says beekeepers in the surrounding area will be notified of the City of Minot’s scheduled spraying.