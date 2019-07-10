Mosquito battle going airborne

The City of Minot will become airborne with the help of the Minot Air Force Base and the Ohio Air National Guard.

The groups have scheduled aerial spraying for mosquito control in the Minot area.



Crews will chose an evening between July 15th and 19th, depending on the weather. We talked to some about the city’s drastic actions.

“It’s always a concern knowing what your government or what your city officials are putting in the air or water. But they’ve been doing it so long in this town. We’ve know about it or are accustomed to it, so it’s not really a huge concern for me.” says Drew Wierson, a Minot resident.

The city says the active ingredient that will be used poses minimal risk to the general population.