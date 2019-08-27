Mosquito spraying: Bismarck is still working out the bugs

Although temperatures are starting to drop, mosquitoes are still a problem.

Bismarck’s Vector Control Program says they’ll be spraying until labor day. But they ask people to continue to use bug spray, especially at sunrise and sunset when mosquitoes are out. Mosquitoes can still spread illnesses such as the West Nile virus. Experts say the spray is not toxic to people but are toxic to mosquitoes.

“Our foggers just put out this little mist that has the same range of effectiveness, you just can’t see it. Any mosquito that comes in contact with the fog, it will kill,” said Anton Sattler, Environmental Health Administrator for Bismarck.

This year they sprayed about 60 times at parks, golf courses and more.

And spent $7326 on insecticide for fogging mosquitoes.