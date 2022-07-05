MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Aerial mosquito spraying dates have been set for Minot Air Force Base, Minot and Burlington.

Youngstown Air Reserve Station 910th Airlift Wing will conduct the aerial spraying from Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15. Times aren’t exact due to possible uncertain weather conditions but are tentatively set for 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The 910th Airlift Wing will use Environmental Protection Agency-registered pesticides, according to a press release, and spray with a modified C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft.

Minot AFB Public Health advises you and your pets to stay inside during the spraying.