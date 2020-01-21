Mother decides to open salon next door to be closer to her family

Raising kids is hard, especially when your job requires you to do a lot of traveling. Well after years of putting the miles on, one mom has hung up her 9 to 5, and went into business for herself.

“People don’t realize how hard it is to raise a child with autism,” said Katilynn Anderson, owner of Talk of the Town Salon.

Anderson has four boys, and one with autism. Working as a district manager for a salon chain, it seemed almost impossible to spend anytime with her children.

She said, “They range in age from 11 to two and it was just hard. When I traveled I would stay in hotels many many days a week. I would never be able to see my kids unless it was on FaceTime.”

She said over the years, it became a lot.

“My son was going to six appointments a week at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks and it’s super challenging. They have all kinds of appointments that they have to go to,” said Anderson.

After her job closed its location in Minot, instead of looking for another job, Anderson decided she wanted to be closer to her family…a lot closer.

“I came here about a year and a half ago and worked with them until June. Two weeks later I started building my salon,” she added.

Talk of the Town salon has been a dream of hers since she was a kid and to have it right next door to her home, is a blessing in disguise.

“I couldn’t be the mom that I wanted to be. You know what I mean? But now that I have the opportunity to work from home, I get to see them all the time,” said Anderson.

Specializing in everything from ethnic hair to color and treatments, Anderson said she is ready to start this new journey with her family by her side.

She said, “Just to be able to have them come over and help me if I need help with something. And it really is going to be a family business…it’s going to be all about us.”

Anderson said one of her biggest goals in all this is to also let other parents of children with special needs know they can bring in their kids to her shop.

She will hold a grand opening at the salon on Feb. 2 at 614 16th St SW, Minot.