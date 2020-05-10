Mother’s Day deal extended at Roosevelt Park Zoo

Mothers are being honored all around the world, and the Roosevelt Park Zoo is adding to the list of ways to celebrate.

The zoo reopened to the public this weekend, and is now offering moms free entry for the entire week. Mother’s can get into the zoo for free with the purchase of a child’s admission ticket.

With social distancing still in place, executive director Jennifer Kleen says they are still taking steps to make sure families are safe over this busy weekend.

“We’ve definitely ramped up our cleaning procedures and sanitizing procedures. Keeping those reminders in place, because there are services that you are able to touch. So just a reminder to know where your hands are, when’s the last time you washed them, and those kinds of things,” says Executive Director, Jennifer Kleen.

The zoo is open from 10 to 6 every day.