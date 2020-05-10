Mother’s Day deal extended at Roosevelt Park Zoo

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mothers are being honored all around the world, and the Roosevelt Park Zoo is adding to the list of ways to celebrate.

The zoo reopened to the public this weekend, and is now offering moms free entry for the entire week. Mother’s can get into the zoo for free with the purchase of a child’s admission ticket.

With social distancing still in place, executive director Jennifer Kleen says they are still taking steps to make sure families are safe over this busy weekend.

“We’ve definitely ramped up our cleaning procedures and sanitizing procedures. Keeping those reminders in place, because there are services that you are able to touch. So just a reminder to know where your hands are, when’s the last time you washed them, and those kinds of things,” says Executive Director, Jennifer Kleen.

The zoo is open from 10 to 6 every day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

S.D. Checkpoint Controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "S.D. Checkpoint Controversy"

Foster Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Pets"

Robert One Minute 5-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-9"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-9-20"

Golf Spring Championships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Spring Championships"

Zoo Opens in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo Opens in Bismarck"

Stanley Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley Baseball"

Biker Clubs Give 6-year-old Unforgettable Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biker Clubs Give 6-year-old Unforgettable Birthday"

TRNP Opens Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Opens Saturday"

Case Numbers ND Watch May 9th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers ND Watch May 9th"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Baseball Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball Tournament"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/8"

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

Central McLean Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Softball"

Friday, May 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Youthworks Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Youthworks Bismarck"

Financial Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Strain"

Radiologic Tech. in NYC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Radiologic Tech. in NYC"

Community Garden

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Garden"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge